Kingdon review of children's hearing services

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has appointed Dr Camilla Kingdon to chair an independent review into children’s hearing services (paediatric audiology). The review will consider:

NHS England’s response to the service failures in children’s hearing services

how the relevant governance arrangements between NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care could be improved, and identify lessons learned

how NHS England’s handling of any future service failures in similar services could be improved, and identify lessons learned

This call for evidence is seeking the views of:

individuals with experience of children’s hearing services in England

professionals and organisations who work in or with children’s hearing services in England

The responses will be used inform the findings and recommendations of the independent review.

It may be possible to receive a copy of this call for evidence and to submit your response in British Sign Language, using video format. The review team will be able to advise further. Email paediatricaudiologyreview@dhsc.gov.uk.