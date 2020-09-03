Correspondence

Letter from PHE and NHS Test and Trace to school and college leaders

The Medical Director of Public Health England and Chief Medical Adviser of NHS Test and Trace have written to school and college leaders.

As schools and colleges return for the autumn term and welcome back pupils and students, the Medical Director of Public Health England, Yvonne Doyle, and Chief Medical Adviser of NHS Test and Trace, Susan Hopkins, have written to school and college leaders with further advice regarding coronavirus testing and shielding.

