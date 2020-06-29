Learning Support Fund: 4th edition
Information for academic authorities and students beginning pre-registration healthcare programmes in the 2020 to 2021 academic year.
Documents
Details
The Learning Support Fund (LSF) (4th edition) gives information about allowances for eligible students beginning pre-registration healthcare programmes on or after 1 August 2020.
From September 2020 the LSF will be extended to include the introduction of the new maintenance grants, announced in December 2019.
Published 29 June 2020