Learning Support Fund: 4th edition

Information for academic authorities and students beginning pre-registration healthcare programmes in the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

Published 29 June 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

NHS financial support for health students (4th edition) NHS Learning Support Fund

PDF, 208KB, 41 pages

The Learning Support Fund (LSF) (4th edition) gives information about allowances for eligible students beginning pre-registration healthcare programmes on or after 1 August 2020.

From September 2020 the LSF will be extended to include the introduction of the new maintenance grants, announced in December 2019.

