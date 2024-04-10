Lampard Inquiry: terms of reference

The government has published the terms of reference for the Lampard Inquiry, which will examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of mental health inpatients under the care of NHS trusts in Essex.

The terms of reference have been set following consultation with the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Lampard. The inquiry held a public consultation on the proposed terms of reference in November 2023.

The inquiry will consider, among other things and to the extent necessary to investigate the deaths:

the serious failings related to the delivery of safe and therapeutic inpatient treatment and care

the actions, practices and behaviours of staff providing mental health inpatient care

the culture and governance of and at the trusts and how that affected care and treatment

the quality of investigations and responses by and on behalf of the trusts

the interaction between the trusts and other public bodies, including commissioners, coroners, professional regulators and the Care Quality Commission

The inquiry will play an important role in identifying learnings from those events for the future, and will make recommendations to improve the provision of mental health inpatient care.

Further details about the inquiry, including how to contact it, are available on the Lampard Inquiry website.