Key stage 1 assessments data collection 2019: guide
How local authorities should complete and submit data for the 2019 key stage 1 (KS1) assessment results data collection.
This guide includes information on:
- which schools and pupils are in the scope of the KS1 assessments data collection
- what data to submit
- what teacher assessment codes to use with the data
- what formats to report the data in
Read more guidance about submitting data for the KS1 assessments data collection.
Published 29 May 2019