Guidance

Key stage 1 assessments data collection 2019: guide

How local authorities should complete and submit data for the 2019 key stage 1 (KS1) assessment results data collection.

Published 29 May 2019
From:
Department for Education
Applies to:
England

Documents

Key stage 1 teacher assessment data collection guide

Ref: DfE-00110-2019 PDF, 652KB, 13 pages

Details

This guide includes information on:

  • which schools and pupils are in the scope of the KS1 assessments data collection
  • what data to submit
  • what teacher assessment codes to use with the data
  • what formats to report the data in

Read more guidance about submitting data for the KS1 assessments data collection.

Published 29 May 2019