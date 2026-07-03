Keep Britain Working review update: June 2026
June 2026 update on implementing the independent review of employers' role in tackling health based economic inactivity and promoting healthy and inclusive workplaces.
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Keep Britain Working was an independent review of the role of employers in tackling health based economic inactivity and promoting healthy and inclusive workplaces.
This publication provides an update on implementing the recommendations of the review as of June 2026. Further information can be found at the Keep Britain Working collection page.
Further accessible versions will be added.