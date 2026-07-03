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Correspondence

Keep Britain Working review update: June 2026

June 2026 update on implementing the independent review of employers' role in tackling health based economic inactivity and promoting healthy and inclusive workplaces.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions, Department for Business and Trade and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
3 July 2026

Documents

Keep Britain Working: the story so far (June 2026)

HTML

Keep Britain Working: the story so far (June 2026)

PDF, 3.34 MB, 13 pages

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Keep Britain Working: the story so far (June 2026) large print

PDF, 343 KB, 23 pages

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If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accessible.formats@dwp.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Keep Britain Working: the story so far (June 2026) audio version

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3TemBuxkOE&feature=youtu.be

Details

Keep Britain Working was an independent review of the role of employers in tackling health based economic inactivity and promoting healthy and inclusive workplaces.

This publication provides an update on implementing the recommendations of the review as of June 2026. Further information can be found at the Keep Britain Working collection page.

Further accessible versions will be added.

Updates to this page

Published 3 July 2026

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