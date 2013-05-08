  1. Home

Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority
MOD explosives regulations (JSP 482) and Joint Service Publication (JSP)
8 May 2013
10 April 2017

JSP 482: Ministry of Defence explosives regulations for the safe storage and processing of ordnance, munitions and explosives (OME).

JSP 482: preliminary pages, edition 4

PDF, 184KB, 58 pages

Chapter 1: introduction

PDF, 99.5KB, 22 pages

Chapter 2: explosives legislation

PDF, 61.1KB, 10 pages

Chapter 3: explosives safety organisation

PDF, 49KB, 10 pages

Chapter 4: classification of military explosives for storage and transport

PDF, 176KB, 26 pages

Chapter 5: planning ans siting of explosives facilities and alterations to exisiting facilities

PDF, 120KB, 20 pages

Chapter 6: buildings associated with military explosives

PDF, 867KB, 74 pages

Chapter 7: traverses

PDF, 488KB, 22 pages

Chapter 8: safety standards for electrical installations and equipment in explosives

PDF, 1.18MB

Chapter 9: explosives licensing arrangements

PDF, 148KB, 28 pages

Chapter 10 section 1: quantity distances and common explosives licensing criteria

PDF, 83.6KB, 16 pages

Chapter 10 section 2: quantity distances and other explosives licensing criteria for above ground storage

PDF, 905KB, 106 pages

Chapter 10 section 3: criteria for marshalling yards, transit and staging facilities

PDF, 31.7KB, 6 pages

Chapter 10 section 4: quantity distances and other licensing criteria for military explosives in naval or military ports

PDF, 280KB, 14 pages

Chapter 10 section 5: criteria for storage and loading/unloading of aircraft explosives held forward on airfields

PDF, 433KB, 26 pages

Chapter 10 section 6: quantity distances and other explosives licensing criteria for underground storage

PDF, 494KB, 22 pages

Chapter 10 section 7: quantity distances for mutually hazardous and other non-explosives buildings and facilities in relation to potential explosion sites

PDF, 81KB, 12 pages

Chapter 10 section 8: authorised quantities of explosives

PDF, 197KB, 30 pages

Chapter 10 section 9: criteria for destruction disposal grounds co-located with explosives areas

PDF, 17.4KB, 2 pages

Chapter 10 section 10: criteria for military working dog training areas

PDF, 28.8KB, 6 pages

Chapter 11: storage of ordnance, munitions and explosives (OME) in support of operations

PDF, 418KB, 110 pages

Chapter 12: control and management of explosives and associated facilities

PDF, 135KB, 48 pages

Chapter 13: storage and handling of explosives

PDF, 316KB, 52 pages

Chapter 14: munitions packaging, marking and unit loads

PDF, 15.5KB, 2 pages

Chapter 15: fire safety

PDF, 429KB, 42 pages

Chapter 16: vehicles and mobile mechanical handling equipment (MHE) in explosives facilities

PDF, 104KB, 24 pages

Chapter 17: explosives facilities, safety precautions

PDF, 208KB, 52 pages

Chapter 18: works services, the control and the protection of contractors in explosives facilities

PDF, 180KB, 32 pages

Chapter 19: explosives processing

PDF, 71.5KB, 18 pages

Chapter 20: inspection of explosives facilities and explosives management safety

PDF, 328KB, 32 pages

Chapter 21: joint service munitions control register (JSMCR)

PDF, 24.6KB, 4 pages

Chapter 22: safeguarding of explosives facilities

PDF, 52.8KB, 10 pages

Chapter 23: monograms

PDF, 35.3KB, 14 pages

Chapter 24: Hazards of electromagnetic radiation to ordnance (HERO)

PDF, 196KB

Chapter 25: munitions incidents reporting and investigation

PDF, 318KB, 66 pages

Chapter 26: naval bases and military ports

PDF, 101KB, 24 pages

Chapter 27: free from explosives regulations

PDF, 293KB, 34 pages

Chapter 28: storage and transport of depleted uranium ammunition

PDF, 153KB, 20 pages

Chapter 29: storage regulations for cadet units holding SAA only

PDF, 217KB, 26 pages

Joint Service Publication (JSP) 482: Ministry of Defence explosives regulations lays down the framework and regulations, standards and guidance for the safe storage and processing of OME (ordnance, munitions and explosives) within defence.

