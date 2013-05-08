Guidance
MOD explosives regulations (JSP 482)
JSP 482: Ministry of Defence explosives regulations for the safe storage and processing of ordnance, munitions and explosives (OME).
JSP 482: preliminary pages, edition 4
PDF, 184KB, 58 pages
Chapter 1: introduction
PDF, 99.5KB, 22 pages
Chapter 2: explosives legislation
PDF, 61.1KB, 10 pages
Chapter 3: explosives safety organisation
PDF, 49KB, 10 pages
Chapter 4: classification of military explosives for storage and transport
PDF, 176KB, 26 pages
Chapter 6: buildings associated with military explosives
PDF, 867KB, 74 pages
Chapter 7: traverses
PDF, 488KB, 22 pages
Chapter 9: explosives licensing arrangements
PDF, 148KB, 28 pages
Chapter 10 section 1: quantity distances and common explosives licensing criteria
PDF, 83.6KB, 16 pages
Chapter 10 section 3: criteria for marshalling yards, transit and staging facilities
PDF, 31.7KB, 6 pages
Chapter 10 section 8: authorised quantities of explosives
PDF, 197KB, 30 pages
Chapter 10 section 10: criteria for military working dog training areas
PDF, 28.8KB, 6 pages
Chapter 11: storage of ordnance, munitions and explosives (OME) in support of operations
PDF, 418KB, 110 pages
Chapter 12: control and management of explosives and associated facilities
PDF, 135KB, 48 pages
Chapter 13: storage and handling of explosives
PDF, 316KB, 52 pages
Chapter 14: munitions packaging, marking and unit loads
PDF, 15.5KB, 2 pages
Chapter 15: fire safety
PDF, 429KB, 42 pages
Chapter 17: explosives facilities, safety precautions
PDF, 208KB, 52 pages
Chapter 19: explosives processing
PDF, 71.5KB, 18 pages
Chapter 20: inspection of explosives facilities and explosives management safety
PDF, 328KB, 32 pages
Chapter 21: joint service munitions control register (JSMCR)
PDF, 24.6KB, 4 pages
Chapter 22: safeguarding of explosives facilities
PDF, 52.8KB, 10 pages
Chapter 23: monograms
PDF, 35.3KB, 14 pages
Chapter 25: munitions incidents reporting and investigation
PDF, 318KB, 66 pages
Chapter 26: naval bases and military ports
PDF, 101KB, 24 pages
Chapter 27: free from explosives regulations
PDF, 293KB, 34 pages
Chapter 28: storage and transport of depleted uranium ammunition
PDF, 153KB, 20 pages
Chapter 29: storage regulations for cadet units holding SAA only
PDF, 217KB, 26 pages
Joint Service Publication (JSP) 482: Ministry of Defence explosives regulations lays down the framework and regulations, standards and guidance for the safe storage and processing of OME (ordnance, munitions and explosives) within defence.
