JSNAs and JHWS statutory guidance

Following the implementation of the Health and Care Act 2022 on 1 July 2022, clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) have been abolished and their functions have been assumed by integrated care boards (ICBs).

The Health and Care Act 2022 also amends section 116A of the Local Government and Public Involvement in Health Act 2007, renames ‘joint health and wellbeing strategies’ to ‘joint local health and wellbeing strategies’ and replaces references to ‘clinical commissioning groups’ with ‘integrated care boards’.

Health and wellbeing boards continue to be responsible for the development of joint strategic needs assessments and joint local health and wellbeing strategies. However, they must now have regard to the integrated care strategy when preparing their joint local health and wellbeing strategies in addition to having regard to the NHS Mandate and this guidance, as previously.

These changes will be made to the guidance at its next update.