JSNAs and JHWS statutory guidance

Following the implementation of the Health and Care Act 2022 on 1 July 2022, clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) have been abolished and their functions have been assumed by integrated care boards (ICBs).
The Health and Care Act 2022 also amends section 116A of the Local Government and Public Involvement in Health Act 2007, renames ‘joint health and wellbeing strategies’ to ‘joint local health and wellbeing strategies’ and replaces references to ‘clinical commissioning groups’ with ‘integrated care boards’.
Health and wellbeing boards continue to be responsible for the development of joint strategic needs assessments and joint local health and wellbeing strategies. However, they must now have regard to the integrated care strategy when preparing their joint local health and wellbeing strategies in addition to having regard to the NHS Mandate and this guidance, as previously.
These changes will be made to the guidance at its next update.
The purpose of Joint Strategic Needs Assessments (JSNAs) and Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategies (JHWSs) is to improve the health and wellbeing results of the local community and reduce inequalities for all ages. This guidance is especially important as under the Health and Social Care Act 2012, JSNAs and JHWSs will form the basis of clinical commissioning groups, the NHS Commissioning Board and local authority commissioning plans, across all local health, social care, public health and children’s services.
The purpose of the guidance is to support health and wellbeing boards and their partners by:
- laying out duties, which underpin JSNAs and JHWSs to be undertaken by CCGs and local authorities through health and wellbeing boards from April 2013
- explaining how JSNAs and JHWSs will fit together with commissioning plans in the modernised health and care system
- setting out how the JSNA and JHWS process will enable the NHS and local government to make real improvements to the health and wellbeing of local people
Last updated 24 August 2022 + show all updates
Added a note to say that the guidance is being updated following the implementation of the Health and Care Act 2022 on 1 July 2022.
First published.