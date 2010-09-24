Guidance
Defence catering manual: catering, retail and leisure: guidance (JSP 456 part 2, volume 4)
Regulations, instructions and guidance on the catering, retail and leisure concept for those working in armed forces catering.
Documents
Guidance: catering, retail and leisure (CRL) (updated 02 February 2017)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4 PDF, 90.8KB
Catering accounting regulations (updated 02 February 2017)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 1 PDF, 24.5KB
Catering accounting regulations (updated August 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 2 PDF, 125KB
Hospital, rehabilitation and medical reception centre messing (updated June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 3 PDF, 38.7KB
Field exercise catering (updated June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 4 PDF, 26.6KB
Crown account supplements (updated September 2015)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 5 PDF, 67.6KB
Menu policy and food input standards (updated 13 December 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 6 PDF, 172KB
Function definition (updated June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 7 PDF, 19KB
Inspections and audits (updated June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 8 PDF, 17KB
The employment of core catering manpower
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 9 PDF, 481KB, 9 pages
Payment systems
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume, Chapter 10 PDF, 40KB, 3 pages
Equipment and infrastructure (updated June 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 11 PDF, 21.1KB
Catering retail and leisure management
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 12 PDF, 220KB
Catering, retail and leisure training
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 13 PDF, 48.8KB, 6 pages
Gainshare
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 14 PDF, 26.5KB, 3 pages
Alternative CRL provision
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 15 PDF, 19.9KB
Gaming machines
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 16 PDF, 18.1KB, 2 pages
Value added tax (updated October 2015)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 17 PDF, 25.3KB
Service provision payment
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 18 PDF, 13.7KB, 1 page
In-flight catering (updated August 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 19 PDF, 99.2KB
Detail
The Defence catering manual, Joint Service Publication (JSP) 456, provides regulations, instructions and guidance for all those working in catering for the UK armed forces.
Volume 4 covers the catering, retail and leisure concept.
- Published:
- Updated:
+ full page history