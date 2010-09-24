Guidance

Regulations, instructions and guidance on the catering, retail and leisure concept for those working in armed forces catering.

Guidance: catering, retail and leisure (CRL) (updated 02 February 2017)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4 PDF, 90.8KB

Catering accounting regulations (updated 02 February 2017)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 1 PDF, 24.5KB

Catering accounting regulations (updated August 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 2 PDF, 125KB

Hospital, rehabilitation and medical reception centre messing (updated June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 3 PDF, 38.7KB

Field exercise catering (updated June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 4 PDF, 26.6KB

Crown account supplements (updated September 2015)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 5 PDF, 67.6KB

Menu policy and food input standards (updated 13 December 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 6 PDF, 172KB

Function definition (updated June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 7 PDF, 19KB

Inspections and audits (updated June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 8 PDF, 17KB

The employment of core catering manpower

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 9 PDF, 481KB, 9 pages

Payment systems

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume, Chapter 10 PDF, 40KB, 3 pages

Equipment and infrastructure (updated June 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 11 PDF, 21.1KB

Catering retail and leisure management

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 12 PDF, 220KB

Catering, retail and leisure training

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 13 PDF, 48.8KB, 6 pages

Gainshare

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 14 PDF, 26.5KB, 3 pages

Alternative CRL provision

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 15 PDF, 19.9KB

Gaming machines

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 16 PDF, 18.1KB, 2 pages

Value added tax (updated October 2015)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 17 PDF, 25.3KB

Service provision payment

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 18 PDF, 13.7KB, 1 page

In-flight catering (updated August 2016)

Ref: JSP 456 Part 2, Volume 4, Chapter 19 PDF, 99.2KB

Detail

The Defence catering manual, Joint Service Publication (JSP) 456, provides regulations, instructions and guidance for all those working in catering for the UK armed forces.

Volume 4 covers the catering, retail and leisure concept.

