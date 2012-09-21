  1. Home

Catering retail and leisure/pay as you dine charges

Ministry of Defence and Defence Equipment and Support
21 September 2012
27 June 2017, see all updates

A list of the catering retail and leisure/pay as you dine charges for military personnel.

Catering, retail and leisure and pay as you dine (CRL/PAYD) rates: 1 April to 30 June 2017

PDF, 23.9KB, 1 page

Catering, retail and leisure and pay as you dine (CRL/PAYD) rates: 1 July to 30 September 2017

PDF, 23.7KB, 1 page

A list of the catering retail and leisure/pay as you dine (CRL/PAYD) meal and supplement charges for military personnel; covering a 3 month period.

From: Ministry of Defence Defence Equipment and Support