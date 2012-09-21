Guidance
Catering retail and leisure/pay as you dine charges
A list of the catering retail and leisure/pay as you dine charges for military personnel.
A list of the catering retail and leisure/pay as you dine (CRL/PAYD) meal and supplement charges for military personnel; covering a 3 month period.
Published: 21 September 2012
Updated: 27 June 2017
- Added latest charges.
- Added the catering retail and leisure/pay as you dine (CRL/PAYD) meal and supplement charges for 1 January to 31 March 2017.
- Added updated list.
- Added updated document.
- Updated rates for September 2016.
- Updated the July to September 2016 rates.
- Added new Catering retail and leisure/pay as you dine charges for 1 July to 30 September 2016.
- Added Catering, retail and leisure and pay as you dine (CRL/PAYD) rates: April to June 2016.
- Added Catering retail and leisure/pay as you dine charges for January to March 2016.
- Added Catering, retail and leisure and pay as you dine (CRL/PAYD) rates: 1 October to 31 December 2015.
- Added Catering, retail and leisure and pay as you dine (CRL/PAYD) rates: 1 July to 30 September 2015.
- Added Catering, retail and leisure and pay as you dine (CRL/PAYD) rates: 1 April to 30 June 2015
- Published new rates for January to March 2015.
- Added updated Catering retail and leisure/pay as you dine charges for the period 1 October to 31 December 2014.
- Added updated Catering retail and leisure/pay as you dine charges for the period 1 July to 30 September 2014.
- Added the Catering, retail and leisure and pay as you dine (CRL/PAYD) rates: 1 April to 30 June 2014 file.
- Added replacement document for 31 January 2014 to 31 March 2014.
- Added updated list of CRL/PAYD charges for November to December 2013.
- Added Catering Retail and Leisure / Pay As you Dine charges January - March 2013
- First published.