Guidance
Defence catering manual: catering management: guidance (JSP 456 part 2, volume 1)
- From:
- Ministry of Defence
- Part of:
- Defence catering manual (JSP 456) and Joint Service Publication (JSP)
- First published:
- 4 August 2011
- Last updated:
- 25 April 2017, see all updates
Regulations, instructions and guidance on catering management for those working in armed forces catering.
Documents
Catering management: guidance (updated April 2017)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 PDF, 91.4KB
Catering services management and administration (updated May 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 1, Chapter 1 PDF, 121KB
The PFM food supply system (updated May 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 1, Chapter 2 PDF, 25.3KB
Deliveries, receipts and storage of food (updated September 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 1, Chapter 3 PDF, 103KB
Nutrition and healthy eating (updated December 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 1, Chapter 4 PDF, 176KB
Menu planning (updated April 2017)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 1, Chapter 5 PDF, 126KB
Food service management (updated May 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 1, Chapter 6 PDF, 156KB
Mess management
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 1, Chapter 7 PDF, 92KB, 14 pages
Operational catering (updated December 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 1, Chapter 8 PDF, 127KB
Equipment, infrastructure, clothing and defence accommodation stores (updated May 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 1, Chapter 9 PDF, 21.7KB
Contract catering (non-CRL)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 1, Chapter 10 PDF, 64.1KB, 8 pages
Catering competitions (updated May 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 1, Chapter 11 PDF, 28.4KB
Catering and information systems (updated November 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 1, Chapter 12 PDF, 33.1KB
Royal Navy catering management (updated September 2016)
Ref: JSP 456 Part 2 Volume 1, Chapter 13 PDF, 257KB
Details
The Defence catering manual, Joint Service Publication (JSP) 456, provides regulations, instructions and guidance for all those working in catering for the UK armed forces.
Volume 1 covers aspects of catering management.
Document information
Published: 4 August 2011
Updated: 25 April 2017
- Added updated Guidance and Menu planning
- Updated Part 2 Volume 1 prelims, chapter 4 and 8
- Updated Chapter 12.
- Added updated part 2 guidance, chapters 3, 5 and 13
- Added updated Chapters 1 to 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11 to 13.
- Added updated Part 2 Guidance and Chapters 1 and 13.
- Addd updated guidance and chapters 1, 2, 3 and 11.
- Added updated Chapter 6.
- Added updated Chapter 8.
- Added updated Chapter 13.
- Added Amendment 2 for Prelims, Chapters 1, 5, 8, 13.
- Added updated versions of Prelims, Chapter 1, 5, 8, 9. 12 and 13.
- Corrected in email address in Part 2: Guidance.
- Added new version of Volume 1 catering management documents.
- Added updated chapters for Vol 1.
- First published.