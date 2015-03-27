  1. Home

JSHAO information leaflets for service personnel and their dependants regarding civilian housing options.

Joint Service Housing Advice Office leaflet index

Ref: JSHAO/000 PDF, 88.6KB

Introduction to the Joint Service Housing Advice Office

Ref: JSHAO/00 PDF, 198KB

Housing options

Ref: JSHAO/01 PDF, 192KB

Occupation of service family accommodation (SFA)

Ref: JSHAO/02 PDF, 151KB

Forces Help to Buy

Ref: JSHAO/03 PDF, 132KB

House purchase

Ref: JSHAO/04 PDF, 255KB

Affordable home ownership schemes: England

Ref: JSHAO/05 PDF, 308KB

Affordable home ownership schemes: Wales

Ref: JSHAO/06 PDF, 239KB

Affordable home ownership schemes: Northern Ireland

Ref: JSHAO/07 PDF, 199KB

Housing in Scotland

Ref: JSHAO/08 PDF, 146KB

Social housing

Ref: JSHAO/09 PDF, 368KB

MOD Referral Scheme

Ref: JSHAO/10 PDF, 146KB

Single Persons Accommodation Centre for the Ex Services (SPACES)

Ref: JSHAO/11 PDF, 65.7KB

Private rental

Ref: JSHAO/12 PDF, 218KB

Choosing a financial advisor

Ref: JSHAO/13 PDF, 199KB

Removals

Ref: JSHAO/14 PDF, 153KB

Understanding Council Tax

Ref: JSHAO/15 PDF, 190KB

Citizenship and housing need

Ref: JSHAO/16 PDF, 87.7KB

Organisations providing accommodation support and advice to armed forces personnel and veterans

Ref: JSHAO/17 PDF, 147KB

Local authorities in London

Ref: JSHAO/18 PDF, 141KB

Local authorities in south east of England

Ref: JSHAO/19 PDF, 158KB

Local authorities in south west of England

Ref: JSHAO/20 PDF, 147KB

Local authorities in the west Midlands of England

Ref: JSHAO/21 PDF, 144KB

Local authorities in the east Midlands

Ref: JSHAO/22 PDF, 153KB

Local authorities in east of England

Ref: JSHAO/23 PDF, 156KB

Local authorities in Yorkshire and Humberside

Ref: JSHAO/24 PDF, 144KB

Local authorities in the north west of England

Ref: JSHAO/25 PDF, 147KB

Local authorities in north east of England

Ref: JSHAO/26 PDF, 135KB

Local authorities in Wales

Ref: JSHAO/27 PDF, 139KB

Local authorities in Northern Ireland

Ref: JSHAO/28 PDF, 130KB

Tenancy Deposit Loan Scheme

Ref: JSHAO/29 PDF, 136KB

Leaflets produced by the Joint Service Housing Advice Office regarding housing options for service personnel and their dependents.

