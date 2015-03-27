Guidance
Joint Service Housing Advice Office leaflets
JSHAO information leaflets for service personnel and their dependants regarding civilian housing options.
Joint Service Housing Advice Office leaflet index
Ref: JSHAO/000 PDF, 88.6KB
Introduction to the Joint Service Housing Advice Office
Ref: JSHAO/00 PDF, 198KB
Housing options
Ref: JSHAO/01 PDF, 192KB
Occupation of service family accommodation (SFA)
Ref: JSHAO/02 PDF, 151KB
Forces Help to Buy
Ref: JSHAO/03 PDF, 132KB
House purchase
Ref: JSHAO/04 PDF, 255KB
Affordable home ownership schemes: England
Ref: JSHAO/05 PDF, 308KB
Affordable home ownership schemes: Wales
Ref: JSHAO/06 PDF, 239KB
Affordable home ownership schemes: Northern Ireland
Ref: JSHAO/07 PDF, 199KB
Housing in Scotland
Ref: JSHAO/08 PDF, 146KB
Social housing
Ref: JSHAO/09 PDF, 368KB
MOD Referral Scheme
Ref: JSHAO/10 PDF, 146KB
Single Persons Accommodation Centre for the Ex Services (SPACES)
Ref: JSHAO/11 PDF, 65.7KB
Private rental
Ref: JSHAO/12 PDF, 218KB
Choosing a financial advisor
Ref: JSHAO/13 PDF, 199KB
Removals
Ref: JSHAO/14 PDF, 153KB
Understanding Council Tax
Ref: JSHAO/15 PDF, 190KB
Citizenship and housing need
Ref: JSHAO/16 PDF, 87.7KB
Organisations providing accommodation support and advice to armed forces personnel and veterans
Ref: JSHAO/17 PDF, 147KB
Local authorities in London
Ref: JSHAO/18 PDF, 141KB
Local authorities in south east of England
Ref: JSHAO/19 PDF, 158KB
Local authorities in south west of England
Ref: JSHAO/20 PDF, 147KB
Local authorities in the west Midlands of England
Ref: JSHAO/21 PDF, 144KB
Local authorities in the east Midlands
Ref: JSHAO/22 PDF, 153KB
Local authorities in east of England
Ref: JSHAO/23 PDF, 156KB
Local authorities in Yorkshire and Humberside
Ref: JSHAO/24 PDF, 144KB
Local authorities in the north west of England
Ref: JSHAO/25 PDF, 147KB
Local authorities in north east of England
Ref: JSHAO/26 PDF, 135KB
Local authorities in Wales
Ref: JSHAO/27 PDF, 139KB
Local authorities in Northern Ireland
Ref: JSHAO/28 PDF, 130KB
Tenancy Deposit Loan Scheme
Ref: JSHAO/29 PDF, 136KB
From: Ministry of Defence