Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation statement on COVID-19 vaccinations in 2022
For 2022, the primary aim of the COVID-19 vaccination programme continues to be the prevention of severe disease (hospitalisation and mortality) arising from COVID-19.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
In January 2022, JCVI published a statement setting out evidence that good protection against hospitalisation was being maintained in older adults following booster vaccination, and that the need for and timing of further booster vaccinations would be kept under review.
Throughout the pandemic, coronavirus (COVID-19) has disproportionately affected those in older age groups, residents in care homes for older adults, and those with certain underlying health conditions, particularly those who are immunosuppressed. For this reason, these groups have been prioritised for vaccination across all of JCVI’s advice thus far.