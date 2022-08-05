JCVI interim statement on changes to the childhood immunisation schedule
An interim statement from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on changes to the childhood immunisation schedule.
Documents
Details
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has been notified of the discontinuation of Menitorix© (Hib/MenC). This necessitates a change to the routine infant schedule as this vaccine is currently given at 12 months.
After careful consideration of the options, the JCVI advises that:
- an additional dose of Hib-containing multivalent vaccine should be offered at 12 or 18 months of ages – note that giving this at 18 months would require the creation of a new immunisation visit
- the second dose of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine should be brought forward from 3 years 4 months to 18 months of age to improve coverage
- including a dose of MenC-containing vaccine (such as MenACWY) in the infant schedule is not recommended – efforts to sustain and improve coverage of MenACWY in adolescents are important to maintain herd immunity
Published 5 August 2022