Japan-UK foreign and defence ministerial meeting 2023: joint statement
The governments of the UK and Japan gave a joint statement on security and wider cooperation after the fifth Japan-UK foreign and defence ministers' meeting.
Documents
Details
The fifth Japan-UK Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting took place on 7 November 2023 in Tokyo. The Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the Defence Secretary Grant Shapps met the Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa and Minister of Defence Minoru Kihara.
The ministers reaffirmed the UK and Japan’s Global Strategic Partnership, as set out in the Hiroshima Accord. The ministers acknowledged that the security and prosperity of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific are inseparable. They committed to further strengthen our security capabilities and foreign policy cooperation to help safeguard global peace and stability. The UK and Japan are each other’s closest security partners in Europe and Asia.
Find out more about the Foreign Secretary’s visit to Japan for the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting.