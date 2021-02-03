Policy paper

Japan-UK foreign and defence ministerial meeting 2021: joint statement

The governments of the UK and Japan gave a joint statement on security and wider co-operation after the fourth UK-Japan foreign and defence ministers' meeting.

Published 3 February 2021
From:
Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Ministry of Defence, The Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP, and The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP

Documents

HTML

Details

The fourth Japan-UK Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting took place by video conference on 3 February 2021. The Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Dominic Raab, and the Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace met with the Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu and Minister of Defence Kishi Nobuo.

