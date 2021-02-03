Japan-UK foreign and defence ministerial meeting 2021: joint statement
The governments of the UK and Japan gave a joint statement on security and wider co-operation after the fourth UK-Japan foreign and defence ministers' meeting.
Documents
Details
The fourth Japan-UK Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting took place by video conference on 3 February 2021. The Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Dominic Raab, and the Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace met with the Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu and Minister of Defence Kishi Nobuo.