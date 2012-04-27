Guidance

DBS Finance invoicing processing guidance

Defence Business Services supplier invoice processing information, system upgrade invoice processing delays and frequently asked questions.

Published 27 April 2012
Last updated 26 May 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

DBS finance invoicing guidance

HTML

Transition to the MOD's new contract purchasing and finance system: notification of system downtime (letter dated September 2016)

PDF, 19.2KB

Important information regarding the processing of your invoices

PDF, 45.9KB, 2 pages

Delays to invoice payments during system upgrade process

PDF, 11.5KB

Details

This guidance contains:

  • a letter to suppliers regarding the transition to the MOD’s new contract purchasing and finance system: notification of system downtime (dated July 2016)
  • important information regarding the future processing of your invoices
  • delays to invoice payments during system upgrade process
  • FAQs about (DBS) finance invoicing
Published 27 April 2012
Last updated 26 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the DBS finance invoicing system guidance to a fully accessible format.

  2. Added 'Transition to the MOD's new contract purchasing and finance system: notification of system downtime (letter dated September 2016)'.

  3. Added letter: Transition to the MOD's new contract purchasing and finance system (CPFS): notification of system downtime

  4. First published.

Related content