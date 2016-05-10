  1. Home

Ministry of Defence supplier invoicing and payment information

From:
Ministry of Defence
First published:
10 May 2016
Last updated:
11 April 2017

MOD supplier payment performance, invoice processing and MOD contract payments.

Ministry of Defence payment performance

Year 2016/17

The MOD is a signatory to the Prompt Payment Code and is fully committed, along with the department’s trading partners, to paying all suppliers as quickly as possible.

Since May 2010 we have been aiming to pay 80% of invoices within 5 working days. We have achieved the following performance:

Financial year 2016/2017 Percentage of invoices paid within 5 days Percentage of invoices paid within 30 days Total amount of liability to pay (from April 2017)
First quarter 96.5% 99.9% Nil
Second quarter 96.88% 99.99 Nil
Third quarter 91.23% 99.04% TBC*
Fourth quarter 94.09% 99.61% TBC*
  • MOD introduced a new Contracting, Purchasing & Finance (CPF) system in December 2016. The implementation involved planned system downtime. This is reflected in the lower percentages of invoices paid within 5 and 30 days during Q3 and Q4. Data on liability will be updated by end April 17.

Year 2015/16

Financial year 2015/2016 Percentage of invoices paid within 5 days Percentage of invoices paid within 30 days Total amount of liability to pay (from April 2016)
First quarter 96.6% 99.9% Nil
Second quarter 97.2% 99.9% Nil
Third quarter 96.7% 99.9% Nil
Fourth quarter 93.0% 99.9% Nil

Invoice processing

Each year, we process approximately 4.2 million invoices with a total value in excess of £27 billion.

Our revenue and invoicing frequently asked questions (FAQs) have information to help suppliers submit invoices to DBS Finance correctly for prompt processing and payment. You will also find contact details; please thoroughly read the information provided before approaching the DBS Finance Enquiry Centre.

Invoicing forms

Please see below for invoicing forms. Your contract with MOD defines the terms and conditions for payment, and advises which forms you should use for submitting your invoice.

If you need further clarification, you should check with the relevant MOD commercial branch detailed in your contract.

Payment processing

Revenue processing

Published: 10 May 2016

Updated: 11 April 2017

From: Ministry of Defence