Invoice processing

Ministry of Defence payment performance

Year 2016/17

The MOD is a signatory to the Prompt Payment Code and is fully committed, along with the department’s trading partners, to paying all suppliers as quickly as possible.

Since May 2010 we have been aiming to pay 80% of invoices within 5 working days. We have achieved the following performance:

Financial year 2016/2017 Percentage of invoices paid within 5 days Percentage of invoices paid within 30 days Total amount of liability to pay (from April 2017) First quarter 96.5% 99.9% Nil Second quarter 96.88% 99.99 Nil Third quarter 91.23% 99.04% TBC* Fourth quarter 94.09% 99.61% TBC*

MOD introduced a new Contracting, Purchasing & Finance (CPF) system in December 2016. The implementation involved planned system downtime. This is reflected in the lower percentages of invoices paid within 5 and 30 days during Q3 and Q4. Data on liability will be updated by end April 17.

Year 2015/16