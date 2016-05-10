Collection
Ministry of Defence supplier invoicing and payment information
MOD supplier payment performance, invoice processing and MOD contract payments.
Ministry of Defence payment performance
Year 2016/17
The MOD is a signatory to the Prompt Payment Code and is fully committed, along with the department’s trading partners, to paying all suppliers as quickly as possible.
Since May 2010 we have been aiming to pay 80% of invoices within 5 working days. We have achieved the following performance:
|Financial year 2016/2017
|Percentage of invoices paid within 5 days
|Percentage of invoices paid within 30 days
|Total amount of liability to pay (from April 2017)
|First quarter
|96.5%
|99.9%
|Nil
|Second quarter
|96.88%
|99.99
|Nil
|Third quarter
|91.23%
|99.04%
|TBC*
|Fourth quarter
|94.09%
|99.61%
|TBC*
- MOD introduced a new Contracting, Purchasing & Finance (CPF) system in December 2016. The implementation involved planned system downtime. This is reflected in the lower percentages of invoices paid within 5 and 30 days during Q3 and Q4. Data on liability will be updated by end April 17.
Year 2015/16
|Financial year 2015/2016
|Percentage of invoices paid within 5 days
|Percentage of invoices paid within 30 days
|Total amount of liability to pay (from April 2016)
|First quarter
|96.6%
|99.9%
|Nil
|Second quarter
|97.2%
|99.9%
|Nil
|Third quarter
|96.7%
|99.9%
|Nil
|Fourth quarter
|93.0%
|99.9%
|Nil
Invoice processing
Each year, we process approximately 4.2 million invoices with a total value in excess of £27 billion.
Our revenue and invoicing frequently asked questions (FAQs) have information to help suppliers submit invoices to DBS Finance correctly for prompt processing and payment. You will also find contact details; please thoroughly read the information provided before approaching the DBS Finance Enquiry Centre.
Invoicing forms
Please see below for invoicing forms. Your contract with MOD defines the terms and conditions for payment, and advises which forms you should use for submitting your invoice.
If you need further clarification, you should check with the relevant MOD commercial branch detailed in your contract.
Payment processing
Revenue processing
