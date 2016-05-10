DBS Finance invoicing forms

Form

Defence Business Services (DBS) invoicing forms to be used by Ministry of Defence (MOD) suppliers.

Published 10 May 2016
Last updated 6 December 2018 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence

AG 158: Claim for extramural research

MS Word Document, 268KB

AG 158: Auto calculation version

MS Word Document, 263KB

AG 169: Claim for Progress Payments

MS Word Document, 167KB

AG 173: Supplier invoice (revised November 2018)

PDF, 659KB, 2 pages

Completion instructions for AG 173

PDF, 38.4KB, 4 pages

AG 200: Prime contract services suppliers invoice (revised April 2014)

PDF, 345KB

Completion instructions for AG 200

PDF, 39.3KB, 4 pages

AG 201: DIO supplier invoice (revised April 2014)

PDF, 484KB

Completion instructions for AG 201

PDF, 38.7KB, 4 pages

AG 210: Stage progress payments (revised November 2018)

PDF, 425KB, 2 pages

Completion instructions for AG 210

PDF, 38.1KB, 4 pages

CX 319b: Methods of payment (revised November 2018)

MS Word Document, 109KB

CX 723: Request for bank details and email address (revised November 2018)

MS Word Document, 104KB

BX131: Multi area contract invoice form (MOD use only)

MS Word Document, 97.5KB

BX131A: Multi area contract form continuation sheet (MOD use only)

MS Word Document, 116KB

Completion instructions for MOD 640

PDF, 21.6KB, 3 pages

Your contract with the Ministry of Defence (MOD) defines the terms and conditions for payment, and advises which forms you should use for submitting your invoice.

If you need further clarification, you should check with the relevant MOD commercial branch detailed in your contract.

  1. Updated forms AG 173 and 210, CX 139B and added CX 723.
  2. First published.