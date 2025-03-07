Interministerial Group for Health and Social Care: communiqués
Details of the meetings held by the Interministerial Group (IMG) for Health and Social Care.
Documents
Details
The aim of the Interministerial Group (IMG) for Health and Social Care is to enhance intergovernmental working between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the devolved governments of the UK. The IMG complements existing channels of communication and engagement between the department and devolved governments.
Ministers from the 4 UK administrations meet regularly to discuss issues relating to health and social care. Communiqués from the meetings are published here.