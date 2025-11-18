Intellectual property (IP) guidance for the NHS in England
This guidance provides practical steps, good practice principles, case studies and model agreements and templates to support effective IP management in the NHS.
Applies to England
This guidance replaces the 2002 Department of Health guidance ‘The NHS as an innovative organisation: a framework and guidance on the management of intellectual property in the NHS’.
It provides non-statutory practical steps and good practice principles to promote consistent good practice in intellectual property (IP) management across the NHS in England.
This guidance includes:
-
the main guidance document outlining background, objectives, scope and practical steps and good practice principles
-
case studies with real-life examples, approaches and solutions
-
downloadable model agreements and templates to support IP management, partnerships and commercialisation
The guidance is designed to be flexible and adaptable, so organisations can tailor their approach to their size, resources and innovation maturity.
The case studies and model agreements and templates complement the main guidance, offering additional resources to support effective IP management in the NHS.