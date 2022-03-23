Integrated care partnerships: engagement findings

In September 2021, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England (NHSE) and the Local Government Association (LGA) published ICP engagement document: integrated care system (ICS) implementation.

Following that publication, the DHSC, NHSE and LGA conducted a trilateral engagement exercise with those who have an interest in the formation of integrated care partnerships (ICPs).

This paper sets out the key findings we heard as part of that engagement. It also proposes next steps and outlines how DHSC, NHSE and the LGA intend to support and guide the development of these new partnership arrangements going forward.