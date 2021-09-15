Guidance

Integrated Care Partnership (ICP) engagement document

Initial expectations for the role of Integrated Care Partnerships (ICPs) within Integrated Care Systems (ICSs).

Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England
15 September 2021

Integrated Care Partnership (ICP) engagement document: Integrated Care System (ICS) implementation

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the Integrated Care Partnership engagement document

This document sets out The Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and the Local Government Association’s expectations for the role of Integrated Care Partnerships (ICPs) within Integrated Care Systems.

It aims to support Local Authorities, Integrated Care Boards and other key stakeholders in considering what arrangements might work best in their area when laying the foundations for establishing ICPs.

This is connected to the Health and Care Bill.

