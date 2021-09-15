Integrated Care Partnership (ICP) engagement document
Initial expectations for the role of Integrated Care Partnerships (ICPs) within Integrated Care Systems (ICSs).
This document sets out The Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and the Local Government Association’s expectations for the role of Integrated Care Partnerships (ICPs) within Integrated Care Systems.
It aims to support Local Authorities, Integrated Care Boards and other key stakeholders in considering what arrangements might work best in their area when laying the foundations for establishing ICPs.
This is connected to the Health and Care Bill.