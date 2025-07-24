The Prime Ministers of India and the United Kingdom, during their meeting on 24 July 2025 in London, endorsed the new ‘India-UK Vision 2035’ that reaffirms their shared commitment to unlocking the full potential of a revitalised partnership.

This ambitious and future-focused agreement underscores the 2 nations’ resolve to work together for mutual growth, prosperity and to shape a prosperous, secure, and sustainable world in a time of rapid global change.

Increased ambition: since elevating the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, India and the UK have catalysed significant partnerships and growth across all sectors. The new vision builds on this momentum, setting ambitious goals to deepen and diversify bilateral cooperation.

Strategic vision: by 2035, flagship partnerships will redefine the India-UK relationship delivering transformative opportunities and tangible benefits for both countries. The India-UK Vision 2035 sets clear strategic goals and milestones, tracking a path for sustained future collaboration and innovation.

Comprehensive outcomes: the pillars of the India-UK Vision 2035 are designed to reinforce one another, creating a partnership that is greater than the sum of its parts across a wide and deep range of outcomes including: