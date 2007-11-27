Independent mental capacity advocates
People who lack mental capacity can be helped to express their views by an independent mental capacity advocate service.
Applies to England and Wales
Independent mental capacity advocate (IMCA) services support people who can’t make or understand decisions by stating their views and wishes or securing their rights.
This guidance explains:
- what advocacy is
- the role of an IMCA
- how the IMCA service works in practice
- who will benefit from the IMCA service
- how to make a referral to the IMCA service