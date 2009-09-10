Guidance
MOD byelaws: East Riding of Yorkshire
This page brings together all available byelaws within East Riding of Yorkshire. Please select a link to view the byelaws.
To be reviewed
The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Cowden Range byelaws 1977
- Defence School of Transport Leconfield ^
Lapsed
Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Boynton Rifle Range byelaws 1925
- Bridlington Air Gunnery and Bombing Range ^
- Godwin Battery Kilnsea in the County of Yorks byelaws 1939
- Hornsea Rifle Range in the County of Yorkshire byelaws 1935
- Paull Point Battery ^
Revoked
Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Godwin Battery Kilnsea in the County of Yorks byelaws 1934 ^
- Hornsea Rifle Range in the County of Yorkshire byelaws 1923
- Hornsea Rifle Range byelaws 1909
Note: ^ No copy of the byelaw document is currently available.
- First published.