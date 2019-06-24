Guidance
HS2 Phase 2a: promoter’s response to select committee's third special report
The Secretary of State for Transport's response to the select committee's third special report of session 2017 to 2019.
The response of the promoter of the High Speed Rail (West Midlands - Crewe) Bill to the third special report of the 2017 to 2019 session published 7 June 2019 by the House of Commons Select Committee on the High Speed Rail (West Midlands - Crewe) Bill.
