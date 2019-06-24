Guidance

HS2 Phase 2a: promoter’s response to select committee's third special report

The Secretary of State for Transport's response to the select committee's third special report of session 2017 to 2019.

Published 24 June 2019
Department for Transport and High Speed Two (HS2) Limited

House of Commons Select Committee on High Speed Rail (West Midlands - Crewe) Bill promoter's response to the select committee's third special report of session 2017 - 2019

PDF, 380KB, 23 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webmasterdft@dft.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The response of the promoter of the High Speed Rail (West Midlands - Crewe) Bill to the third special report of the 2017 to 2019 session published 7 June 2019 by the House of Commons Select Committee on the High Speed Rail (West Midlands - Crewe) Bill.

Secretary of State for Transport’s response to the select committee’s ‘First special report of session 2017 to 19’.

Secretary of State for Transport’s response to the select committee’s ‘Second special report of session 2017 to 19’.

