How charges for NHS hospital care will apply to overseas visitors from 1 January 2021
Information for overseas visitors on charging for NHS hospital care from 1 January 2021.
New rules for January 2021
The UK has left the EU, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.
This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.
For current information, read: Overseas NHS visitors: implementing the charging regulations
You can also read about the transition period.
Documents
Details
Sets out information for overseas visitors on charging for NHS hospital care from 1 January 2021.
Full details of the charging regulations are set out in Overseas NHS visitors: implementing the charging regulations.