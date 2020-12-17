Guidance

How charges for NHS hospital care will apply to overseas visitors from 1 January 2021

Information for overseas visitors on charging for NHS hospital care from 1 January 2021.

Published 17 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

New rules for January 2021

The UK has left the EU, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.

This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.

For current information, read: Overseas NHS visitors: implementing the charging regulations

You can also read about the transition period.

Applies to:
England (see publications for Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland)

Documents

How charges for NHS hospital care will apply to overseas visitors from 1 January 2021

HTML

Details

Sets out information for overseas visitors on charging for NHS hospital care from 1 January 2021.

Full details of the charging regulations are set out in Overseas NHS visitors: implementing the charging regulations.  

Published 17 December 2020

Brexit transition

Check you’re ready for 2021