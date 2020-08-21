Hospital discharge service: action cards
The action cards summarise the responsibilities of health and care staff in the hospital discharge process.
Documents
Details
The action cards set out how these roles will change in line with the hospital discharge service: policy and operating model:
- medical staff (doctors)
- matron and ward manager (nurse in charge)
- acute therapy teams
- bedded rehabilitation staff
- social care staff
- clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) and local system commissioners
- managers of the discharge team
- members of the discharge team
Published 21 August 2020