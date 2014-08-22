Managing overseas visitors and migrant health charging: NHS trusts
Information and resources for NHS trusts to help with the management and charging of overseas visitors and migrants.
Documents
Details
These documents have been developed with and tested by overseas visitor managers to help the NHS recover the costs of healthcare from visitors and migrants.
