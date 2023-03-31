Healthcare education and training tariff: 2023 to 2024
Information about what the tariffs cover, how to use the tariffs and in what circumstances the national tariffs may be varied.
Applies to England
This document sets out:
- the national tariffs for healthcare education and training clinical placements in the financial year 2023 to 2024
- how the tariffs will be implemented
- in what circumstances the national tariffs may be varied and how to do this
The tariffs cover placements in clinical settings for the following student groups:
- clinical students
- undergraduate dental students
- undergraduate medical (primary care and secondary care) students
- postgraduate medical students
Any further information that arises during the year will be published on Health Education England’s website.