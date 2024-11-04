Healthcare education and training tariff: 2024 to 2025
Information about what the tariffs cover, how to use the tariffs and in what circumstances the national tariffs may be varied.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This publication sets out the national tariff rates for healthcare education and training clinical placements in England for the financial year 2024 to 2025. These national tariff rates are inclusive of the medical and Agenda for Change pay deals and are applicable to all activity undertaken from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025.
This document outlines:
- which activities are covered by the national tariffs
- how the national tariffs will be implemented
- in what circumstances the national tariffs may be varied and how to do this
The tariffs cover placements in clinical settings for the following student groups:
- clinical students
- undergraduate dental students
- undergraduate medical (primary care and secondary care) students
- postgraduate medical students
Any further information that arises during the year will be published on NHS England’s website.