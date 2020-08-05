Healthcare education and training tariff: 2020 to 2021
Information about what the tariffs cover, how to use the tariffs and in what circumstances the national tariffs may be varied.
Documents
Details
This document sets out:
- the national tariffs for healthcare education and training clinical placements in the financial year 2020 to 2021
- how the tariffs will be implemented
- in what circumstances the national tariffs may be varied and how to do this
The tariffs cover non-medical clinical placements and medical undergraduate and postgraduate clinical placements in secondary care.
Any further information that arises during the year will be published on Health Education England’s website.
Published 5 August 2020