Guidance

Healthcare education and training tariff: 2020 to 2021

Information about what the tariffs cover, how to use the tariffs and in what circumstances the national tariffs may be varied.

Published 5 August 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Education and training tariff guidance and prices for the 2020 to 2021 financial year

PDF, 184KB, 26 pages

Details

This document sets out:

  • the national tariffs for healthcare education and training clinical placements in the financial year 2020 to 2021
  • how the tariffs will be implemented
  • in what circumstances the national tariffs may be varied and how to do this

The tariffs cover non-medical clinical placements and medical undergraduate and postgraduate clinical placements in secondary care.

Any further information that arises during the year will be published on Health Education England’s website.

Published 5 August 2020