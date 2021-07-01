Guidance

Healthcare education and training tariffs: 2021 to 2022

Information about what the tariffs cover, how to use the tariffs and in what circumstances the national tariffs may be varied.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and Health Education England
Published
1 July 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

Education and training tariff guidance and prices for 2021 to 2022 financial year

HTML

Details

This document sets out:

  • the national tariffs for healthcare education and training clinical placements in the financial year 2021 to 2022
  • how the tariffs will be implemented
  • in what circumstances the national tariffs may be varied and how to do this

The tariffs cover non-medical clinical placements and medical undergraduate and postgraduate clinical placements in secondary care.

Any further information that arises during the year will be published on Health Education England’s website.

Published 1 July 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do