Health trends and variation in England 2025: a Chief Medical Officer report

An overview of the health of England’s population, including trends over time and geographical variation.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
25 September 2025

Applies to England

Documents

Health trends and variation in England, 2025

PDF, 19.2 MB, 186 pages

Health trends and variation in England, 2025 (accessible version)

HTML

Health trends and variation in England 2025 - chapter 1 data

ODS, 189 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Health trends and variation in England 2025 - chapter 2 data

ODS, 1.17 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Health trends and variation in England 2025 - chapter 3 data

ODS, 97.9 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Health trends and variation in England 2025 - chapter 4 data

ODS, 296 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Health trends and variation in England 2025 - chapter 5 data

ODS, 170 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This independent report brings together data to present an overview of the nation’s health.

The report is divided into the following chapters:

  • Chapter 1: life expectancy and population change
  • Chapter 2: mortality and morbidity
  • Chapter 3: maternal and child health
  • Chapter 4: risk factors and wider determinants
  • Chapter 5: screening and vaccination

The data shows substantial variation in health across the country and over time. This includes analysis by geography, socioeconomic status, gender, age and ethnicity.

Updates to this page

Published 25 September 2025

