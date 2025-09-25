Health trends and variation in England 2025: a Chief Medical Officer report
An overview of the health of England’s population, including trends over time and geographical variation.
Applies to England
This independent report brings together data to present an overview of the nation’s health.
The report is divided into the following chapters:
- Chapter 1: life expectancy and population change
- Chapter 2: mortality and morbidity
- Chapter 3: maternal and child health
- Chapter 4: risk factors and wider determinants
- Chapter 5: screening and vaccination
The data shows substantial variation in health across the country and over time. This includes analysis by geography, socioeconomic status, gender, age and ethnicity.