Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020: equality analysis
Records of the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED) analysis undertaken for the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020.
Applies to England
These documents record the equality analysis undertaken for the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020 (‘the Regulations’).
Ministers are required under the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED) as set out in section 149 of the Equality Act 2010 to have regard to the need to:
- eliminate unlawful discrimination, harassment and victimisation
- advance equality of opportunity between different groups
- foster good relations between different groups
Ministers are required to consider the impact of policy decisions on people’s protected characteristics, with particular emphasis on meeting the duties set out above. These are:
- age
- disability
- gender reassignment
- pregnancy and maternity
- marriage and civil partnership
- race
- religion or belief
- sex
- sexual orientation
The regulations covered by these PSED documents relate to the introduction of the first national lockdown and its subsequent amendments and statutory reviews. These regulations introduced the requirements that people in England should only leave their homes if they had a reasonable excuse and required a number of businesses to close. The regulations were revoked on 4 July 2020.