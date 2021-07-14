Health Infrastructure Plan: selection process for the next 8 new hospitals

As part of the Health Infrastructure Plan, the government is launching the next phase of implementation. The selection of the next 8 new hospitals is part of our commitment to fund and build a total of 40 new hospitals by 2030.

On 15 July 2021, the Department of Health and Social Care invited expressions of interests from mental health, community and acute NHS trusts who wished to be considered for inclusion in the next wave of the programme.

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest has now passed.

This is the first of a 2-stage selection process. It will be followed by a more detailed process for long-listed schemes later in the year. We aim to make a final decision in spring 2022.