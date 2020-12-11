Health Education England mandate: 2020 to 2021

The government’s mandate to Health Education England (HEE) is a requirement of the Care Act 2014. The mandate sets out the strategic objectives of the government in the following areas, for which HEE has responsibility:

workforce planning

education

training

This mandate is an interim mandate for 2020 to 2021, which will be updated later in the year once the UK emerges from the COVID-19 crisis. Over the next few months, the first objective on supporting the government to manage COVID-19 will be the main focus. Expectations on the amount of progress to be made in delivering the other objectives during 2020 to 2021 will be adjusted if necessary to take account of this.