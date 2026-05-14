Health Bill: structural measures to ICBs and foundation trusts - impact assessments
Outlines the approach to assessing the objectives, rationale, costs and benefits of the proposed changes to integrated care boards and foundation trusts as part of the Health Bill.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This document contains 4 impact assessments:
- Reform to the integrated care board (ICB) model
- Removing the requirement to set up integrated care partnerships
- Reform to the foundation trust model
- Financial accountability reform
The Health Bill is supporting 2 overarching aims:
- improve patient safety and experience through a new single patient record (SPR), enabling joined-up, proactive care and empowering patients
- put power and resources in the hands of NHS organisations providing direct patient care by abolishing NHS England and stripping back national bureaucracy
See the Health Bill collection page for the bill’s other supporting documents:
- other impact assessments
- equality impact assessments