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Policy paper

Health Bill: providers - fact sheet

Outlines the proposed changes in the upcoming Health Bill related to providers, including NHS trusts, NHS foundation trusts and independent providers.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
19 May 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Health Bill: providers - fact sheet

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Details

The Health Bill is supporting 2 overarching aims:

  • improve patient safety and experience through a new single patient record (SPR), enabling joined-up, proactive care and empowering patients
  • put power and resources in the hands of NHS organisations providing direct patient care by abolishing NHS England and stripping back national bureaucracy

See the Health Bill collection page for the bill’s other supporting documents:

  • impact assessments
  • equality impact assessments
  • other fact sheets

Updates to this page

Published 19 May 2026

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