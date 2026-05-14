Health Bill: patient safety measures - impact assessments
Outlines the approach to assessing the objectives, rationale, costs and benefits of the proposed changes to patient safety measures as part of the Health Bill.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This document contains 3 impact assessments:
- Abolishing Healthwatch England and local Healthwatch
- Transfer of Health Services Safety Investigation Board (HSSIB) functions into the Care Quality Commission (CQC)
- Care Quality Commission (CQC): extending the statute of limitations
The Health Bill is supporting 2 overarching aims:
- improve patient safety and experience through a new single patient record (SPR), enabling joined-up, proactive care and empowering patients
- put power and resources in the hands of NHS organisations providing direct patient care by abolishing NHS England and stripping back national bureaucracy
See the Health Bill collection page for the bill’s other supporting documents:
- other impact assessments
- equality impact assessments