Health Bill: oversight of the health system - fact sheet
Outlines how the Department of Health and Social Care will set direction and maintain oversight of the health system, once NHS England has been abolished.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Health Bill is supporting 2 overarching aims:
- improve patient safety and experience through a new single patient record (SPR), enabling joined-up, proactive care and empowering patients
- put power and resources in the hands of NHS organisations providing direct patient care by abolishing NHS England and stripping back national bureaucracy
See the Health Bill collection page for the bill’s other supporting documents:
- impact assessments
- equality impact assessments
- other fact sheets