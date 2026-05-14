Health Bill: equality impact assessments summary
Outlines the approach to assessing equality impacts of the Health Bill and provides an overview of identified impacts across all policies included in the bill.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Health Bill is supporting 2 overarching aims:
- improve patient safety and experience through a new single patient record (SPR), enabling joined-up, proactive care and empowering patients
- put power and resources in the hands of NHS organisations providing direct patient care by abolishing NHS England and stripping back national bureaucracy
See the Health Bill collection page for the bill’s other supporting documents:
- impact assessments
- other equality impact assessments