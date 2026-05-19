Health Bill: data and digital functions - fact sheet
Outlines the transfer of digital and data functions from NHS England to the Department of Health and Social Care proposed in the upcoming Health Bill.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Health Bill is supporting 2 overarching aims:
- improve patient safety and experience through a new single patient record (SPR), enabling joined-up, proactive care and empowering patients
- put power and resources in the hands of NHS organisations providing direct patient care by abolishing NHS England and stripping back national bureaucracy
See the Health Bill collection page for the bill’s other supporting documents:
- impact assessments
- equality impact assessments
- other fact sheets