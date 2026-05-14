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Impact assessment

Health Bill: abolishing NHS England - impact assessment

Outlines the approach to assessing the objectives, rationale, costs and benefits of the proposal to abolish NHS England as part of the Health Bill.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
14 May 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Health Bill: abolishing NHS England - impact assessment

PDF, 613 KB, 63 pages

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Details

The Health Bill is supporting 2 overarching aims:

  • improve patient safety and experience through a new single patient record (SPR), enabling joined-up, proactive care and empowering patients
  • put power and resources in the hands of NHS organisations providing direct patient care by abolishing NHS England and stripping back national bureaucracy

See the Health Bill collection page for the bill’s other supporting documents:

  • other impact assessments
  • equality impact assessments

Updates to this page

Published 14 May 2026

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