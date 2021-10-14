Health and Wellbeing Programme evaluation

Following recommendations made in May 2016’s investment review of the VCSE sector, the streamlined VCSE Health and Wellbeing Programme was developed and then launched in 2018.

The programme provides grants to VCSE organisations through 2 co-dependent funded mechanisms:

the Health and Wellbeing Alliance – to cover partnership working the Health and Wellbeing Fund – for more targeted health interventions with social prescribing the initial thematic focus

In July 2017, Ecorys was commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care to undertake an independent evaluation of the new VCSE Health and Wellbeing Programme.

The 2 evaluation reports include process and impact strands of work relating to both the Health and Wellbeing Alliance, and Health and Wellbeing Fund elements of the programme.