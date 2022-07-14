Statutory guidance

Health and Care Act 2022: adult social care provider information provisions

Guidance for adult social care providers to comply with information provisions under section 99 and section 100 of the Health and Care Act 2022.

Department of Health and Social Care
14 July 2022

Applies to England

Adult social care provider information provisions: guidance for providers on data collection

Formal notice of a mandate for all ASC providers

Mandatory provision of data by adult social care providers: impact assessment

This publication provides guidance in relation to new information powers contained in the Health and Care Act 2022. This is aimed at Care Quality Commission-regulated adult social care (ASC) providers (those providers required to be registered under the Health and Social Care Act 2008 in respect of the carrying on of a regulated activity involving, or connected with, the provision of ASC in or in relation to England) who will need to submit required information, as set out in notices, to DHSC from 31 July 2022.

The impact assessment on the mandatory collection of data from adult social care providers calculates the impact of moving from a voluntary weekly data collection to a range of different options for mandatory data collection.

Enforcement powers are not due to begin until November 2022. Further guidance on the enforcement powers will be published in November 2022.

