Adult social care provider information provisions: data collection

Guidance for adult social care providers to comply with information provisions under section 277A of the Health and Social Care Act 2012.

Department of Health and Social Care
14 July 2022
9 January 2023 — See all updates

Applies to England

This guidance relates to information powers under section 277A of the Health and Social Care Act 2012 (as inserted by the Health and Care Act 2022).

It is aimed at adult social care providers regulated by the Care Quality Commission, who must submit required information to the Department of Health and Social Care as set out in the formal notice.

Last updated 9 January 2023 + show all updates

  1. Updated the list of mandatory data items, including changes to workforce data collection and domiciliary care packages of care collection. Added a paragraph to say that the Adult Social Care Information (Enforcement) Regulations 2022 came into force on 1 December 2022. Replaced the ‘enforcement powers’ section with a link to the new enforcement guidance. Added an annex containing guidance for providers on operational support, non-mandatory data collection.

  2. First published.

