Adult social care provider information provisions: data collection

This guidance relates to information powers under section 277A of the Health and Social Care Act 2012 (as inserted by the Health and Care Act 2022).
It is aimed at adult social care providers regulated by the Care Quality Commission, who must submit required information to the Department of Health and Social Care as set out in the formal notice.
