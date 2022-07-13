Statutory guidance

Adult social care provider information provisions: formal notice

Formal notice for adult social care providers, setting out the information required by the Secretary of State under section 277A of the Health and Social Care Act 2012.

Department of Health and Social Care
14 July 2022
9 January 2023 — See all updates

Applies to England

Formal notice of a mandate for all adult social care providers

This publication is the formal notice required under section 277A of the Health and Social Care Act 2012 (as inserted by the Health and Care Act 2022).

It sets out what information is required by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from adult social care providers regulated by the Care Quality Commission.

Published 14 July 2022
Last updated 9 January 2023 + show all updates

  1. Updated the list of mandatory data items, including changes to workforce data collection and domiciliary care packages of care collection. Added a link to the new enforcement guidance.

  2. First published.

