Adult social care provider information provisions: formal notice
Formal notice for adult social care providers, setting out the information required by the Secretary of State under section 277A of the Health and Social Care Act 2012.
Applies to England
This publication is the formal notice required under section 277A of the Health and Social Care Act 2012 (as inserted by the Health and Care Act 2022).
It sets out what information is required by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from adult social care providers regulated by the Care Quality Commission.
Last updated 9 January 2023 + show all updates
Updated the list of mandatory data items, including changes to workforce data collection and domiciliary care packages of care collection. Added a link to the new enforcement guidance.
First published.