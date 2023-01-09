Adult social care provider information provisions: data enforcement
Guidance on the enforcement process for adult social care providers who do not comply with information requests under section 277A of the Health and Social Care Act 2012.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This guidance sets out the approach that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will follow when using enforcement powers to address breaches of the statutory duty to provide information as set out in the formal notice of a mandate for all adult social care providers.
Providers can use the representations form if they have been issued with a notice of intent and want to make representations in response.